NEW YORK (WWTI) — Landmarks across New York State will be lit red, white and blue on Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day.

Governor Hochul issued a proclamation for Memorial Day honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their state and nation.

“It is our solemn obligation to memorialize and remember the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state and nation,” Governor Hochul said. “Their lives and service stand as a reminder that our liberties and freedoms come with an immense cost—sacrifices that will be remembered by New Yorkers today and for generations to come.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Memorial Day include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

“We remember these service members who gave all to protect the way of life we all enjoy because of their sacrifices, New York State Division of Veterans’ Services Director Viviana DeCohen said. “We commemorate their service by honoring all they did and gave in the ultimate act of service to their fellow New Yorkers and Americans. We shall never forget.”

Memorial Day was first recognized on May 5, 1866, in the Village of Waterloo, New York, when veterans and civic leaders marched to the community’s three cemeteries for gravesite remembrance services honoring those who had lost their lives in the Civil War.

In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday and a National Day of Mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.