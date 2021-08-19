New York Lottery adding additional Powerball drawing

(WIVB) — Starting Monday, August 23, the New York Lottery says Powerball players will be able to play it for a new Monday night drawing.

The drawings will take place at 10:59 p.m.

Lottery officials say sales for the new drawing will begin on Sunday.

According to the New York Lottery, the Monday drawings will join the current lineup of Powerball drawings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Officials tell News 4 this will create more opportunities for New Yorkers to join the millions of players who’ve won cash prizes.

The New York Lottery says in the 2020-21 fiscal year, there were 19 New Yorkers who won prizes of $1 million or more, 132 winners of more than $50,000, and almost 11,000 winners of $100 or more.

For more information on Powerball, click here.