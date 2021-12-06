New York National Grid issues emergency plan for high winds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ahead of anticipated high winds beginning on Sunday, statewide forces began preparing to assist local communities.

National Grid confirmed to customers on Sunday afternoon that it increased its statewide field force and put emergency plans in place in areas anticipated to be hit by high winds. This included requesting assistance from outside resources and pre-staging crews and materials in affected areas.

In the event of a power outage, National Grid stated that its crews and support teams will also be working to restore service as soon as conditions are safe.

High winds and wintry precipitation began impacting portions of the North Country in the evening hours on December 5.

A severe high wind warning remains in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties through 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Jefferson County and 10 a.m. on Monday in Lewis County. A moderate wind advisory was also issued for St. Lawrence County and will expire at 7 a.m. on December 7.

Winds are expected to continue to range from 20 to 30 mph in the region, with gusts up to 50 mph. National Grid offered the following tips for residents to remain safe during this severe weather.

Ensure preparedness: Keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and make sure mobile devices are fully charged

Stay away from downed power lines and report to National Grid or call 911

If using a generator, disconntect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker

Turn off appliances that were on in the event of a power outage

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others during an outage

Additionally, in the event of a gas leak, residents are urged to leave the hour immediately, call National Grid’s 24-hour gas emergency number and do not return to the home until it is deemed safe.

Power outages can be reported by calling 1-800-867-5222. Outages within the National Grid system can be viewed in real-time online.