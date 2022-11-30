SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board of Directors will be “continuing to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its capital program, operations, and debt services,” according to New York State officials.

On the Thruway’s website, the Thruway Authority’s Agenda describes a possible increase in toll prices by nearly 15 percent by 2024.

System-wide changes

Tolls by Mail Toll Rates: Beginning on January 1, 2024, increase the current 30 percent. Tolls by Mail rate differential (a toll rate 30 percent above the NY E-ZPass rate) to a 75 percent differential. With this change, NY E-ZPass customers will receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.

Non-NY E-ZPass Rates: Beginning on January 1, 2024, increase the current Non-NY E-ZPass toll rate differential from a 15 percent rate differential (a toll rate 15 percent above the NY E-ZPass rate for Non-NY E-ZPass tolls) to a 75 percent differential. With this change, NY E-ZPass customers will receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.

Increase the NY E-ZPass Rates System-wide: Beginning on January 1, 2024, provide a 5% increase in NY E-ZPass toll rates on the rest of the system. Beginning on January 1, 2027, provide a 5% increase in NY E-ZPass toll rates on the rest of the system.

Before the idea is accepted, the proposal must be accompanied by at least three public hearings. The group must provide financial reports indicating the need for the toll increase and submit the proposal to the following governmental leaders:

Governor

Comptroller

Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee

Chairman of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee

The Ranking Minority members of the Senate Finance Committee

The Assembly Ways and Means Committee 120 days before the proposed increase took effect.

The financial reports must be sent to the aforementioned members 120 days before the proposal.

What’s the next step?

According to the Thruway’s website, the Authority would then undertake a formal rule-making process under the State Administrative Procedures Act (SAPA) to modify the Authority’s toll structure. After the Authority takes over, the Authority will then assess the public comments received.

The website also states that rule-making regarding toll modifications constitutes an action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). Environmental review relating to the implementation of toll adjustments will be conducted concurrently with rule-making and satisfaction of the Public Authorities Law § 153-c (PAL 153-c) hearing requirements.

A consultant will assist the Authority with the satisfaction of the SEQRA process within the same 120- day time frame as is needed to comply with the PAL requirements.

Why increase toll prices now?

With the recent landmark investments along the Thruway and the significance of the Thruway to travelers, it appears to be imperative that actions will be made to enhance the efficiency of travel to help ensure the reliability of the system.

The Finance Committee proposed this Thruway toll increase at its December 5 meeting and recommended that the idea be presented to the full Board for consideration.