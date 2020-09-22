New York ranked in top 20 for happiest states in America, lowest suicide rate nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The COVID-19 pandemic has lead to disruptions and new challenges across the state, but according to a recent study, New York has ranked on the “happier” side.
The recent WalletHub study 2020’s Happiest States in America ranked each state based on key metrics. Factors included depression rates, positive COVID-19 testing rates, income growth and unemployment rates.
According to WalletHub, the study drewfrom environmental factors that are linked to an individual’s well-being.
The study determined that the state of Hawaii is the happiest nationwide, with West Virginia being the least happy. New York was found to be the 17th happiest state in the United States.
Additional specific findings for the state of New York are listed below:
- Third lowest share of adult depression
- Top lowest suicide rate
- Fourth lowest volunteer rate
- Ranked 16th best for both number of work hour and separation and divorce rate
New York State was also found to be the sixth best state for emotional and physical well-being, seventh worst for work environment and sixth worst for community and environment.
For full detailed findings from the study visit the WalletHub website.
