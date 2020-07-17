New York ranks 4th in nation for worst unemployment rates

Around New York State

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)– The coronavirus pandemic has brought financial hardships to the United States. A recent study from WalletHub determined that New York State has the fourth worst unemployment rate in the nation.

The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 11.1%, which is lower than the 14.7% that the economy saw at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the harder hit states, the New York unemployment rate is at 15.6% as of June 2020, making it one of the states with the lowest unemployment recovery since June 2019.

Other New York specific findings from the study include:

  • A 304.1% change in unemployment since June 2019
  • A 275.5% change in unemployment since January 2020

The complete survey can be found online here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss