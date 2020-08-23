New York reaches new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, WNY has highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in state

(WIVB) – New York State has reached a new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 472 across the state- a new low since March 16.
ICU patients with COVID-19 are down to 110, a new low since March 15, and intubations are down to 50- a new low for the state since mid-March.
There were five COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Saturday.
Saturday was also the 16th straight day with a positivity rate below one percent- 0.77 percent of Saturday’s tests were positive.
However, the Western New York region has had the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state for three straight days.
On Saturday, 1.8 percent of COVID-19 tests in the WNY region were positive.
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|Finger Lakes
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8
|0.4%
|0.2%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.4%
|1.8%
There were 572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the state on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,699
|6
|Allegany
|85
|1
|Broome
|1,239
|12
|Cattaraugus
|180
|2
|Cayuga
|167
|1
|Chautauqua
|289
|2
|Chemung
|194
|0
|Chenango
|223
|0
|Clinton
|141
|0
|Columbia
|562
|1
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,767
|14
|Erie
|9,465
|52
|Essex
|100
|2
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|309
|1
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|0
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|145
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|180
|1
|Madison
|432
|0
|Monroe
|5,317
|20
|Montgomery
|194
|1
|Nassau
|44,245
|40
|Niagara
|1,575
|9
|NYC
|232,120
|279
|Oneida
|2,244
|2
|Onondaga
|3,758
|2
|Ontario
|381
|3
|Orange
|11,334
|6
|Orleans
|304
|0
|Oswego
|282
|1
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|0
|Rensselaer
|817
|4
|Rockland
|14,129
|11
|Saratoga
|815
|2
|Schenectady
|1,179
|7
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|267
|2
|Steuben
|310
|1
|Suffolk
|44,498
|42
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|206
|2
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,127
|1
|Warren
|315
|0
|Washington
|266
|0
|Wayne
|275
|0
|Westchester
|36,689
|38
|Wyoming
|123
|2
|Yates
|60
|1
Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Ulster
|1