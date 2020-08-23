New York reaches new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, WNY has highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in state

(WIVB) – New York State has reached a new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 472 across the state- a new low since March 16.

ICU patients with COVID-19 are down to 110, a new low since March 15, and intubations are down to 50- a new low for the state since mid-March.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 74,043 tests reported yesterday, 572 were positive (0.77% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 472.



Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7pI7K1xZo4 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2020

There were five COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Saturday.

Saturday was also the 16th straight day with a positivity rate below one percent- 0.77 percent of Saturday’s tests were positive.

However, the Western New York region has had the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state for three straight days.

On Saturday, 1.8 percent of COVID-19 tests in the WNY region were positive.

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.5% 0.5% Central New York 0.8% 0.5% 0.2% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% Long Island 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.8 0.4% 0.2% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.2% 0.8% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 1.4% 1.8%

There were 572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the state on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,699 6 Allegany 85 1 Broome 1,239 12 Cattaraugus 180 2 Cayuga 167 1 Chautauqua 289 2 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 223 0 Clinton 141 0 Columbia 562 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,767 14 Erie 9,465 52 Essex 100 2 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 309 1 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 0 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 145 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 180 1 Madison 432 0 Monroe 5,317 20 Montgomery 194 1 Nassau 44,245 40 Niagara 1,575 9 NYC 232,120 279 Oneida 2,244 2 Onondaga 3,758 2 Ontario 381 3 Orange 11,334 6 Orleans 304 0 Oswego 282 1 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,473 0 Rensselaer 817 4 Rockland 14,129 11 Saratoga 815 2 Schenectady 1,179 7 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 267 2 Steuben 310 1 Suffolk 44,498 42 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 206 2 Tompkins 244 0 Ulster 2,127 1 Warren 315 0 Washington 266 0 Wayne 275 0 Westchester 36,689 38 Wyoming 123 2 Yates 60 1

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: