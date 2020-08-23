New York reaches new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, WNY has highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in state

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – New York State has reached a new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 472 across the state- a new low since March 16.

ICU patients with COVID-19 are down to 110, a new low since March 15, and intubations are down to 50- a new low for the state since mid-March.

There were five COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Saturday.

Saturday was also the 16th straight day with a positivity rate below one percent- 0.77 percent of Saturday’s tests were positive.

However, the Western New York region has had the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state for three straight days.

On Saturday, 1.8 percent of COVID-19 tests in the WNY region were positive.

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.5%0.5%
Central New York0.8%0.5%0.2%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.6%0.5%
Long Island0.7%0.7%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.80.4%0.2%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.8%0.3%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.6%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.8%

There were 572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the state on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6996
Allegany851
Broome1,23912
Cattaraugus1802
Cayuga1671
Chautauqua2892
Chemung1940
Chenango2230
Clinton1410
Columbia5621
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,76714
Erie9,46552
Essex1002
Franklin560
Fulton3091
Genesee2900
Greene3050
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1451
Lewis470
Livingston1801
Madison4320
Monroe5,31720
Montgomery1941
Nassau44,24540
Niagara1,5759
NYC232,120279
Oneida2,2442
Onondaga3,7582
Ontario3813
Orange11,3346
Orleans3040
Oswego2821
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4730
Rensselaer8174
Rockland14,12911
Saratoga8152
Schenectady1,1797
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2672
Steuben3101
Suffolk44,49842
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2062
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,1271
Warren3150
Washington2660
Wayne2750
Westchester36,68938
Wyoming1232
Yates601

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie1
Montgomery1
Oneida1
Ulster1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss