ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak has received $2 million in federal funding from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve and expand service on four New York corridor projects. Work on the four corridors is expected to reduce travel times, improve safety, and enhance reliability.

“As a lifelong Amtrak passenger, I know firsthand how crucial our public rail system is to improving the everyday lives of New Yorkers,” said Congressman Paul Tonko. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this critical infusion of funding that will enhance the safety, reliability, and speed of intercity rail service in our Capital Region and beyond.”

The announcement comes off the heels of the Federal Railroad Administration’s report that 44 states will receive funding to drive future passenger rail expansion. The breakdown of grants awarded to the New York State Department of Transportation is:

$500,000 for the Empire Corridor project. The Amtrak Empire Service runs between New York City and Niagara Falls via Albany, Utica, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. Improvements will include adding frequencies, reducing travel time, and improving reliability.

project.

$500,000 for the Adirondack Corridor project The Amtrak Adirondack service runs between New York City and Montreal. Improvements include completing a U.S. Customs Pre-Clearance Facility in Montreal, adding a second daily round-trip, and making track and infrastructure improvements to increase reliability, reduce trip times, increase safety, and achieve a state of good repair.



The Vermont Agency of Transportation will also receive $500K for the Green Mountain Corridor. Funding will be used to provide new services to communities in Southwestern Vermont, including Bennington and Manchester, and east-central New York State (Mechanicville) through the Ethan Allen Express.

Lastly, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will use its $500K grant to support additional train service that connects Boston and Albany, New York, through Springfield. The corridor would provide eight daily round-trip passenger trains on the existing alignment used by Amtrak’s long-distance Lake Shore Limited.