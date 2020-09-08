New York schools to fill out “COVID report card”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says he understands that parents and teachers are anxious especially as each of the 700 districts across the state has their own reopening plan. Because of this, Cuomo says it’s up to each school statewide to report every day to the department of health.



The governor is calling this a covid report card, which will report how many tests were taken, what kind of tests were taken, and what the result of those tests were. Parents will be able to access that information through a state website in order to keep up with what is happening at their child’s school.

“It’s a big undertaking. I thank the department of health in advance, but it is very important. I think this will give parents confidence and teachers confidence. They will know on a day to day basis exactly what is happening,” Cuomo said.

The governor also says this report card will show the number of positive cases for students and staff per school as well as the district. It will also show whether a student who tested positive is a remote or in-person learner.

