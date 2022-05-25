ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record number of federal income tax filers and their dependents moved out of New York between the 2019 and 2020 tax filing season according to the Internal Revenue Service. There has been newly released migration data from the IRS.

The latest period tracked by the IRS compares forms filed and processed during the calendar years 2019 and 2020. During this time, New York lost a total of 479,826 tax filers and their dependents to other states, partially offset by 231,439 filers and dependents who moved into New York from elsewhere, according to IRS migration data.

New York State’s net loss came to 248,387 filers and dependents, which was significantly higher than the average annual net taxpayer migration from New York as documented by the current IRS data series since 2011. The IRS’s data is roughly consistent with the Census Bureau estimates which showed New York lost a record 319,220 residents to net out-migration during the 12 months ending July 1, 2020.

The Census Bureau estimates include migrants not counted in the IRS data, such as divorced couples, young adults no longer counted as their parents’ dependents, and individuals who didn’t file tax returns in one or both years. IRS data reflect taxpayer addresses as listed on returns which occasionally is not the filer’s residence at the beginning or end of the period.