New York State among the most targeted states for scammers

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The FBI has released its 2019 internet crime report and the news isn’t good. Criminals are deploying new tactics to swindle you out of your hard-earned money.

Across the country, the FBI received nearly half a million complaints in 2019. It was an average of nearly 1,300 a day.

New York State had one of the highest numbers of people who fell victim to scams. Only California, Texas, and Florida had more.

New Yorkers lost nearly $200 million to scammers last year alone.

An FBI spokesperson says criminals are getting sophisticated and you have to stay vigilant.

They say to not give any information away over the phone.

These statistics are only based on the number of incidents that get reported. The FBI recovered more than $300 million for victims in 2019.

