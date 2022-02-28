NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“As we move on to a new phase in the fight against this virus, it is important that we do not let up on the hard work that got us here,” Governor Hochul said. “We must stay vigilant and double down on the tools we know are effective. Get your vaccine if you haven’t yet, your booster if you have, and make sure your children and loved ones get theirs as well.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 69,522

Total Positive – 1,144

Percent Positive – 1.65%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.91%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,874 (-37)

Patients Newly Admitted – 156

Patients in ICU – 336 (-6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 187 (-4)

Total Discharges – 285,754 (+182)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,705

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,231

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,797,501

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,983

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 77,171

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Sunday, February 27, 2022 Capital Region 14.89 14.09 13.58 Central New York 21.37 20.01 19.79 Finger Lakes 9.77 9.14 8.75 Long Island 8.89 8.55 8.24 Mid-Hudson 9.47 8.95 8.89 Mohawk Valley 17.93 16.43 16.04 New York City 9.55 9.01 8.77 North Country 23.73 22.09 21.69 Southern Tier 20.96 19.07 18.62 Western New York 12.06 10.73 10.79 Statewide 11.28 10.57 10.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Sunday, February 27, 2022 Capital Region 3.27% 3.34% 3.42% Central New York 5.14% 5.05% 5.08% Finger Lakes 3.07% 3.05% 2.99% Long Island 1.93% 1.95% 1.94% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.71% 1.60% Mohawk Valley 3.47% 3.36% 3.38% New York City 1.23% 1.30% 1.28% North Country 5.50% 5.48% 5.57% Southern Tier 3.03% 3.19% 3.13% Western New York 3.46% 3.31% 3.32% Statewide 1.89% 1.94% 1.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Sunday, February 27, 2022 Bronx 1.20% 1.35% 1.31% Kings 1.00% 1.10% 1.09% New York 1.32% 1.37% 1.35% Queens 1.44% 1.48% 1.46% Richmond 1.62% 1.56% 1.55%

Yesterday 1,144 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,902,411. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,922 18 Allegany 8,795 4 Broome 44,325 15 Cattaraugus 15,154 5 Cayuga 15,618 11 Chautauqua 23,312 5 Chemung 20,942 9 Chenango 9,134 3 Clinton 16,276 16 Columbia 9,871 1 Cortland 10,286 3 Delaware 7,549 3 Dutchess 63,182 20 Erie 205,702 73 Essex 5,452 3 Franklin 9,053 10 Fulton 12,257 3 Genesee 13,526 5 Greene 8,433 3 Hamilton 833 – Herkimer 13,523 5 Jefferson 19,591 8 Lewis 6,087 2 Livingston 11,467 3 Madison 12,693 6 Monroe 149,251 41 Montgomery 11,653 1 Nassau 398,278 79 Niagara 47,197 18 NYC 2,271,826 362 Oneida 52,147 29 Onondaga 107,001 63 Ontario 19,461 17 Orange 105,328 17 Orleans 8,526 2 Oswego 24,974 20 Otsego 9,641 3 Putnam 23,302 8 Rensselaer 30,812 10 Rockland 91,166 12 Saratoga 45,072 13 Schenectady 32,326 10 Schoharie 4,896 1 Schuyler 3,376 – Seneca 5,746 3 St. Lawrence 20,458 15 Steuben 19,499 10 Suffolk 422,575 72 Sullivan 18,176 4 Tioga 10,488 5 Tompkins 17,396 1 Ulster 30,812 13 Warren 13,261 8 Washington 11,840 8 Wayne 16,883 8 Westchester 246,551 55 Wyoming 8,219 – Yates 3,291 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

egion COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 132 76 57.6% 56 42.4% Central New York 69 39 56.5% 30 43.5% Finger Lakes 274 116 42.3% 158 57.7% Long Island 283 125 44.2% 158 55.8% Mid-Hudson 146 54 37.0% 92 63.0% Mohawk Valley 50 37 74.0% 13 26.0% New York City 657 279 42.5% 378 57.5% North Country 45 15 33.3% 30 66.7% Southern Tier 66 42 63.6% 24 36.4% Western New York 152 93 61.2% 59 38.8% Statewide 1,874 876 46.7% 998 53.3%

Yesterday, 19 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,705. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 1 Greene 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Queens 6 Rensselaer 1 Schenectady 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 1,247 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,388 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

egion Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 965,124 87 Central New York 645,924 64 Finger Lakes 863,635 83 Long Island 2,181,561 496 Mid-Hudson 1,703,311 219 Mohawk Valley 324,915 29 New York City 7,972,658 43 North Country 303,769 81 Southern Tier 439,304 29 Western New York 953,940 116 Statewide 16,354,141 1,247

People with complete vaccine series:

egion Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 882,559 82 Central New York 597,172 87 Finger Lakes 800,352 148 Long Island 1,936,262 460 Mid-Hudson 1,492,061 260 Mohawk Valley 302,095 39 New York City 7,040,820 38 North Country 274,921 48 Southern Tier 402,131 49 Western New York 875,974 177 Statewide 14,604,347 1,388

Booster/Additional Shots: