New York State COVID-19 Update: Saturday, January 22

NEW YORK (WWTI) —Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,”  Governor  Hochul said. “As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let’s also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask. We will continue to see this downward trend in other parts of the state soon.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 299,580
  • Total Positive – 27,643
  • Percent Positive – 9.23%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.36%   
  • Patient Hospitalization – 10,477 (-539)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,264
  • Patients in ICU – 1,504 (-44)   
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 884 (+4)   
  • Total Discharges – 262,654 (1,581)   
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 179
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,716
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120  
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,409,903
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,188
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 496,685
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.6%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.1%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.3%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.5%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   Friday, January 20, 2022   
Capital Region169.65154.52144.12
Central New York199.16193.19178.55
Finger Lakes137.47126.46119.99
Long Island160.48145.64125.54
Mid-Hudson177.31156.06136.89
Mohawk Valley159.14151.72147.74
New York City208.39192.80176.42
North Country152.41151.15145.49
Southern Tier149.05140.52135.70
Western New York168.22146.56137.87
Statewide183.67168.51153.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   Friday, January 20, 2022   
Capital Region16.23%15.04%14.06%
Central New York19.32%18.62%17.72%
Finger Lakes17.15%16.03%15.44%
Long Island15.51%14.41%13.19%
Mid-Hudson13.26%12.43%11.70%
Mohawk Valley15.00%14.32%13.30%
New York City11.52%10.49%9.60%
North Country16.29%16.72%16.46%
Southern Tier12.93%12.64%11.87%
Western New York18.95%17.65%16.90%
Statewide13.30%12.27%11.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   Friday, January 20, 2022   
Bronx12.35%10.92%9.63%
Kings10.73%9.81%9.07%
New York9.56%8.82%8.34%
Queens13.56%12.39%11.32%
Richmond12.14%11.39%10.41%

Yesterday, 27,643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,666,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany53,772417
Allegany8,00665
Broome41,057310
Cattaraugus13,794108
Cayuga14,39996
Chautauqua21,516171
Chemung19,320183
Chenango8,24185
Clinton13,733163
Columbia9,02857
Cortland9,33171
Delaware6,88744
Dutchess59,798334
Erie193,1271,177
Essex4,82164
Franklin7,98569
Fulton11,101111
Genesee12,691102
Greene7,84956
Hamilton7693
Herkimer12,43481
Jefferson17,446210
Lewis5,65839
Livingston10,56699
Madison11,445134
Monroe141,338888
Montgomery10,595109
Nassau384,1231,303
Niagara44,279303
NYC2,184,84713,422
Oneida48,327392
Onondaga97,7261,006
Ontario17,784147
Orange100,607499
Orleans7,96367
Oswego22,169206
Otsego8,67188
Putnam22,308100
Rensselaer28,200244
Rockland87,911359
Saratoga41,310331
Schenectady29,930253
Schoharie4,43542
Schuyler3,07815
Seneca5,13860
St. Lawrence18,163150
Steuben17,621164
Suffolk407,8371,420
Sullivan17,033132
Tioga9,54182
Tompkins15,40893
Ulster28,662195
Warren12,071129
Washington10,757108
Wayne15,431165
Westchester237,634827
Wyoming7,71766
Yates2,98529

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region41028669.8%12430.2%
Central New York30422273.0%8227.0%
Finger Lakes74740353.9%34446.1%
Long Island1,7541,01557.9%73942.1%
Mid-Hudson1,08966561.1%42438.9%
Mohawk Valley15910566.0%5434.0%
New York City5,0602,60151.4%2,45948.6%
North Country1045250.0%5250.0%
Southern Tier22112757.5%9442.5%
Western New York62938661.4%24338.6%
Statewide10,4775,86256.0%4,61544.0%

Yesterday, 179 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx16
Cattaraugus1
Chemung1
Cortland4
Delaware1
Dutchess2
Erie10
Fulton2
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Jefferson2
Kings25
Monroe6
Montgomery1
Nassau9
New York18
Niagara3
Oneida3
Onondaga5
Ontario1
Orange1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Putnam1
Queens29
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk10
Sullivan2
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester10
Wyoming1

Yesterday, 16,061 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,428 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region954,755829869,120674
Central New York637,886448588,066319
Finger Lakes852,133668785,411525
Long Island2,140,6222,7121,883,5932,105
Mid-Hudson1,672,7861,6851,455,7971,274
Mohawk Valley321,261228296,884189
New York City7,843,3677,9946,870,57024,212
North Country298,766182269,136178
Southern Tier434,052393395,460211
Western New York941,727922858,972741
Statewide16,097,35516,06114,273,00930,428

People with the complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region954,755829869,120674
Central New York637,886448588,066319
Finger Lakes852,133668785,411525
Long Island2,140,6222,7121,883,5932,105
Mid-Hudson1,672,7861,6851,455,7971,274
Mohawk Valley321,261228296,884189
New York City7,843,3677,9946,870,57024,212
North Country298,766182269,136178
Southern Tier434,052393395,460211
Western New York941,727922858,972741
Statewide16,097,35516,06114,273,00930,428

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region417,7613,03115,191
Central New York270,6952,53213,664
Finger Lakes427,6753,36717,650
Long Island843,8348,46450,192
Mid-Hudson673,7605,69433,557
Mohawk Valley145,1021,1326,187
New York City2,076,17915,608107,284
North Country126,6588895,783
Southern Tier196,3481,5618,550
Western New York465,6813,49217,420
Statewide5,643,69345,770275,478

