New York State COVID-19 update Sunday, January 30

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are doing the right thing – getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they’re sick,” Governor Hochul said. “The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state. If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately – it’s the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 173,385
  • Total Positive – 8,781
  • Percent Positive – 5.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.92% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,117 (-558)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 727
  • Patients in ICU – 1,177 (-9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 709 (-6)  
  • Total Discharges – 272,065 (+1,209)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 124
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,873
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,872,379
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,478
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 405,739
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONThursday, January 27, 2022Friday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022
Capital Region106.696.6287.35
Central New York137.8125.58114.05
Finger Lakes96.7883.9675.36
Long Island82.0572.7365.99
Mid-Hudson82.1974.266.9
Mohawk Valley120.72112.48101.35
New York City96.0883.7668.41
North Country131.34122.41115.21
Southern Tier116.76108.1699.99
Western New York110.52101.3593.51
Statewide97.7386.9875.79

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, January 27, 2022Friday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022
Capital Region10.53%10.23%9.79%
Central New York13.71%13.46%12.83%
Finger Lakes12.17%11.45%10.86%
Long Island9.30%8.68%8.24%
Mid-Hudson7.60%7.11%6.60%
Mohawk Valley11.27%10.67%10.32%
New York City5.95%5.21%4.83%
North Country14.19%13.80%13.27%
Southern Tier8.54%8.10%7.88%
Western New York14.23%13.76%12.92%
Statewide7.91%7.30%6.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYCThursday, January 27, 2022Friday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022
Bronx5.18%4.54%4.16%
Kings5.69%5.17%4.89%
New York5.35%4.39%3.91%
Queens7.23%6.25%5.79%
Richmond6.86%6.52%6.00%

Yesterday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,778,831. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,524163
Allegany8,30120
Broome42,294158
Cattaraugus14,43255
Cayuga14,96551
Chautauqua22,35591
Chemung20,08181
Chenango8,60448
Clinton14,776104
Columbia9,41527
Cortland9,75442
Delaware7,18823
Dutchess61,525135
Erie199,585451
Essex5,09028
Franklin8,36135
Fulton11,62964
Genesee13,13939
Greene8,11923
Hamilton7872
Herkimer12,92533
Jefferson18,41082
Lewis5,85611
Livingston10,99440
Madison11,99543
Monroe145,121401
Montgomery11,10343
Nassau390,879481
Niagara45,80799
NYC2,228,1183,050
Oneida49,973154
Onondaga101,867349
Ontario18,53999
Orange102,851211
Orleans8,26918
Oswego23,25893
Otsego9,07331
Putnam22,81736
Rensselaer29,35394
Rockland89,53297
Saratoga43,008128
Schenectady31,024129
Schoharie4,63810
Schuyler3,22015
Seneca5,39531
St. Lawrence19,01074
Steuben18,47594
Suffolk415,142463
Sullivan17,58331
Tioga9,98155
Tompkins16,28267
Ulster29,62089
Warren12,55343
Washington11,20139
Wayne16,11058
Westchester241,818321
Wyoming7,97616
Yates3,13113

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region34422966.60%11533.40%
Central New York22316674.40%5725.60%
Finger Lakes63233152.40%30147.60%
Long Island1,11661354.90%50345.10%
Mid-Hudson71541257.60%30342.40%
Mohawk Valley14010071.40%4028.60%
New York City3,1261,59751.10%1,52948.90%
North Country1126860.70%4439.30%
Southern Tier1869752.20%8947.80%
Western New York52329857.00%22543.00%
Statewide7,1173,91155.00%3,20645.00%

Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,873. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx8
Chautauqua2
Chemung2
Dutchess2
Erie3
Genesee1
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings15
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau8
New York12
Niagara3
Oneida1
Onondaga5
Orange4
Queens17
Rensselaer1
Richmond9
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk14
Ulster2
Westchester7

Yesterday, 6,459 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,937 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region957,871232
Central New York640,476207
Finger Lakes855,831281
Long Island2,150,192-300
Mid-Hudson1,680,957149
Mohawk Valley322,42090
New York City7,892,9665,073
North Country300,10576
Southern Tier435,921203
Western New York946,712448
Statewide16,183,4516,459

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region873,139416
Central New York590,338340
Finger Lakes789,190338
Long Island1,895,164186
Mid-Hudson1,465,055404
Mohawk Valley298,28098
New York City6,932,6407,359
North Country270,427161
Southern Tier397,345187
Western New York863,827448
Statewide14,375,4059,937

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region430,0401,08910,507
Central New York282,22783810,286
Finger Lakes443,1951,14013,735
Long Island885,9441,48037,358
Mid-Hudson704,1361,96927,505
Mohawk Valley150,7033695,138
New York City2,176,93711,67085,555
North Country131,8802584,800
Southern Tier203,1167725,729
Western New York483,6071,51815,755
Statewide5,891,78521,103216,368

