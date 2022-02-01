New York State COVID-19 Update: Tuesday, February 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Just like the snow is melting, hopefully these numbers continue to melt away as well, but we can’t get complacent. If you haven’t, go get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible and wear your mask indoors to ensure we can continue this declining trend.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 120,322

– 120,322 Total Positive – 7,119

– 7,119 Percent Positive – 5.92%

– 5.92% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.27%

– 6.27% Patient Hospitalization – 7,131 (-60)

– 7,131 (-60) Patients Newly Admitted – 580

– 580 Patients in ICU – 1140 (-21)

– 1140 (-21) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 667 (-34)

– 667 (-34) Total Discharges – 272,871 (+476)

– 272,871 (+476) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 122

– 122 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,088

– 53,088 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,319

– 66,319 Total vaccine doses administered – 35,934,978

– 35,934,978 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,603

– 40,603 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 371,768

– 371,768 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%

– 90.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%

– 84.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%

– 80.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.9%

– 71.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%

– 87.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Capital Region 81.22 77.28 72.02 Central New York 108.49 104.60 94.74 Finger Lakes 70.87 66.09 63.18 Long Island 59.31 53.24 52.09 Mid-Hudson 60.56 56.53 52.82 Mohawk Valley 96.35 94.87 88.05 New York City 59.04 52.94 49.91 North Country 108.39 105.16 99.12 Southern Tier 95.53 92.23 88.39 Western New York 85.01 79.92 69.61 Statewide 68.18 62.96 59.04

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Capital Region 9.79% 9.67% 9.41% Central New York 12.83% 12.79% 12.17% Finger Lakes 10.86% 10.32% 9.90% Long Island 8.24% 7.87% 7.58% Mid-Hudson 6.60% 6.23% 5.82% Mohawk Valley 10.32% 10.43% 9.96% New York City 4.83% 4.52% 4.26% North Country 13.27% 13.40% 13.00% Southern Tier 7.88% 7.99% 8.07% Western New York 12.92% 12.36% 11.25% Statewide 6.92% 6.64% 6.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Bronx 4.16% 3.88% 3.67% Kings 4.89% 4.58% 4.30% New York 3.91% 3.67% 3.53% Queens 5.79% 5.47% 5.12% Richmond 6.00% 5.70% 5.41%

Yesterday, 7,119 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,791,065. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,698 92 Allegany 8,337 18 Broome 42,441 80 Cattaraugus 14,517 46 Cayuga 15,043 38 Chautauqua 22,476 53 Chemung 20,183 48 Chenango 8,644 18 Clinton 14,918 65 Columbia 9,460 29 Cortland 9,821 23 Delaware 7,223 15 Dutchess 61,735 89 Erie 200,464 483 Essex 5,125 18 Franklin 8,426 21 Fulton 11,689 27 Genesee 13,179 16 Greene 8,147 22 Hamilton 787 0 Herkimer 13,010 40 Jefferson 18,526 63 Lewis 5,869 7 Livingston 11,030 15 Madison 12,058 26 Monroe 145,575 209 Montgomery 11,151 24 Nassau 391,526 470 Niagara 45,951 77 NYC 2,232,202 2,639 Oneida 50,172 84 Onondaga 102,348 240 Ontario 18,622 48 Orange 103,141 182 Orleans 8,291 14 Oswego 23,423 96 Otsego 9,131 25 Putnam 22,846 18 Rensselaer 29,456 57 Rockland 89,702 71 Saratoga 43,203 84 Schenectady 31,146 56 Schoharie 4,671 15 Schuyler 3,232 5 Seneca 5,426 18 St. Lawrence 19,120 68 Steuben 18,574 50 Suffolk 416,036 684 Sullivan 17,635 36 Tioga 10,026 20 Tompkins 16,383 34 Ulster 29,754 55 Warren 12,635 39 Washington 11,269 36 Wayne 16,191 41 Westchester 242,284 257 Wyoming 7,998 12 Yates 3,139 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 341 226 66.30% 115 33.70% Central New York 222 163 73.40% 59 26.60% Finger Lakes 640 326 50.90% 314 49.10% Long Island 1,139 597 52.40% 542 47.60% Mid-Hudson 726 407 56.10% 319 43.90% Mohawk Valley 145 99 68.30% 46 31.70% New York City 3,072 1,560 50.80% 1,512 49.20% North Country 129 79 61.20% 50 38.80% Southern Tier 192 94 49.00% 98 51.00% Western New York 525 293 55.80% 232 44.20% Statewide 7,131 3,844 53.90% 3,287 46.10%

Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,088. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 10 Broome 1 Chenango 1 Dutchess 5 Erie 7 Franklin 1 Fulton 2 Kings 18 Monroe 6 Montgomery 1 Nassau 4 New York 9 Niagara 3 Oneida 4 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Otsego 2 Queens 16 Richmond 6 Rockland 2 Saratoga 3 Suffolk 9 Warren 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 6

Yesterday, 8,823 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,673 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 958,429 346 Central New York 640,916 281 Finger Lakes 856,553 444 Long Island 2,152,776 1,872 Mid-Hudson 1,683,134 1,527 Mohawk Valley 322,652 160 New York City 7,897,845 3,335 North Country 300,375 206 Southern Tier 436,206 188 Western New York 947,534 464 Statewide 16,196,420 8,823

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 873,891 468 Central New York 590,817 347 Finger Lakes 790,112 503 Long Island 1,898,246 2,254 Mid-Hudson 1,467,079 1,502 Mohawk Valley 298,541 183 New York City 6,939,038 4,351 North Country 270,677 167 Southern Tier 397,640 200 Western New York 864,840 698 Statewide 14,390,881 10,673

Booster/Additional Shots: