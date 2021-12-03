New York State COVID update, December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH.

The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 230,961

Total Positive – 11,242

Percent Positive – 4.87%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,107 (+14)

Patients Newly Admitted – 437

Patients in ICU – 595 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 309 (-5)

Total Discharges – 216,609 (+391)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,673

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,354

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,164,634

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,560

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 668,526

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Capital Region 52.96 55.74 60.31 Central New York 45.52 49.67 56.08 Finger Lakes 58.96 61.53 66.75 Long Island 38.16 41.63 47.44 Mid-Hudson 27.75 29.87 33.17 Mohawk Valley 61.08 64.17 70.77 New York City 17.41 18.66 20.42 North Country 59.06 62.53 68.40 Southern Tier 53.30 56.71 63.26 Western New York 67.54 68.88 73.06 Statewide 33.98 36.11 39.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Capital Region 8.13% 8.15% 8.17% Central New York 7.54% 8.12% 8.41% Finger Lakes 10.46% 10.69% 10.89% Long Island 5.17% 5.50% 5.83% Mid-Hudson 3.73% 3.98% 4.26% Mohawk Valley 9.20% 8.90% 9.31% New York City 1.94% 2.10% 2.23% North Country 9.54% 9.36% 9.67% Southern Tier 6.30% 6.49% 6.77% Western New York 10.60% 10.92% 11.32% Statewide 4.37% 4.61% 4.85%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Bronx 1.89% 2.02% 2.15% Kings 1.70% 1.89% 1.97% New York 1.46% 1.61% 1.67% Queens 2.59% 2.70% 2.94% Richmond 3.33% 3.45% 3.71%



As of Thursday, December 3, 11,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,734,874. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,983 219 Allegany 6,146 66 Broome 28,730 181 Cattaraugus 10,254 78 Cayuga 9,902 52 Chautauqua 15,410 163 Chemung 13,095 91 Chenango 5,679 51 Clinton 8,279 61 Columbia 5,842 60 Cortland 6,164 30 Delaware 4,576 71 Dutchess 38,356 138 Erie 127,410 799 Essex 3,059 24 Franklin 5,578 54 Fulton 7,997 58 Genesee 8,869 74 Greene 5,058 57 Hamilton 525 6 Herkimer 8,557 80 Jefferson 11,657 90 Lewis 4,298 38 Livingston 7,402 75 Madison 7,563 59 Monroe 99,510 574 Montgomery 7,353 66 Nassau 228,510 856 Niagara 29,420 202 NYC 1,139,942 2,389 Oneida 33,796 190 Onondaga 60,557 443 Ontario 11,974 108 Orange 62,994 317 Orleans 5,676 59 Oswego 14,513 104 Otsego 5,533 67 Putnam 13,290 41 Rensselaer 17,811 178 Rockland 55,844 114 Saratoga 25,383 216 Schenectady 19,693 124 Schoharie 2,794 48 Schuyler 1,989 12 Seneca 3,360 49 St. Lawrence 13,212 140 Steuben 12,858 145 Suffolk 258,510 1,102 Sullivan 9,830 74 Tioga 6,517 62 Tompkins 7,557 56 Ulster 19,396 136 Warren 7,559 71 Washington 6,913 72 Wayne 10,563 115 Westchester 149,124 359 Wyoming 5,463 60 Yates 2,041 18



As of Thursday, December 3,, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,673. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Erie 10 Genesee 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 3 Montgomery 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 4 Ontario 2 Orange 1 Oswego 3 Queens 4 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Schenectady 2 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 2 Suffolk 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

As of Thursday, November 3, 28,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,808 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:



People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 802,721 1,479 721,882 1,701 Central New York 617,652 766 563,848 921 Finger Lakes 818,066 1,421 747,165 1,590 Long Island 2,018,356 3,631 1,790,234 3,441 Mid-Hudson 1,572,781 3,086 1,373,599 2,719 Mohawk Valley 310,315 444 285,144 570 New York City 7,237,249 15,303 6,435,253 14,370 North Country 288,325 402 257,093 354 Southern Tier 415,772 427 378,727 545 Western New York 898,594 1,315 812,388 1,597 Statewide 14,979,831 28,274 13,365,333 27,808

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.