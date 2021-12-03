New York State COVID update, December 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH.
The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing.
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 230,961
- Total Positive – 11,242
- Percent Positive – 4.87%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,107 (+14)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 437
- Patients in ICU – 595 (+4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 309 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 216,609 (+391)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,673
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,354
The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 30,164,634
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,560
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 668,526
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Capital Region
|52.96
|55.74
|60.31
|Central New York
|45.52
|49.67
|56.08
|Finger Lakes
|58.96
|61.53
|66.75
|Long Island
|38.16
|41.63
|47.44
|Mid-Hudson
|27.75
|29.87
|33.17
|Mohawk Valley
|61.08
|64.17
|70.77
|New York City
|17.41
|18.66
|20.42
|North Country
|59.06
|62.53
|68.40
|Southern Tier
|53.30
|56.71
|63.26
|Western New York
|67.54
|68.88
|73.06
|Statewide
|33.98
|36.11
|39.73
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Capital Region
|8.13%
|8.15%
|8.17%
|Central New York
|7.54%
|8.12%
|8.41%
|Finger Lakes
|10.46%
|10.69%
|10.89%
|Long Island
|5.17%
|5.50%
|5.83%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.73%
|3.98%
|4.26%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.20%
|8.90%
|9.31%
|New York City
|1.94%
|2.10%
|2.23%
|North Country
|9.54%
|9.36%
|9.67%
|Southern Tier
|6.30%
|6.49%
|6.77%
|Western New York
|10.60%
|10.92%
|11.32%
|Statewide
|4.37%
|4.61%
|4.85%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Bronx
|1.89%
|2.02%
|2.15%
|Kings
|1.70%
|1.89%
|1.97%
|New York
|1.46%
|1.61%
|1.67%
|Queens
|2.59%
|2.70%
|2.94%
|Richmond
|3.33%
|3.45%
|3.71%
As of Thursday, December 3, 11,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,734,874. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,983
|219
|Allegany
|6,146
|66
|Broome
|28,730
|181
|Cattaraugus
|10,254
|78
|Cayuga
|9,902
|52
|Chautauqua
|15,410
|163
|Chemung
|13,095
|91
|Chenango
|5,679
|51
|Clinton
|8,279
|61
|Columbia
|5,842
|60
|Cortland
|6,164
|30
|Delaware
|4,576
|71
|Dutchess
|38,356
|138
|Erie
|127,410
|799
|Essex
|3,059
|24
|Franklin
|5,578
|54
|Fulton
|7,997
|58
|Genesee
|8,869
|74
|Greene
|5,058
|57
|Hamilton
|525
|6
|Herkimer
|8,557
|80
|Jefferson
|11,657
|90
|Lewis
|4,298
|38
|Livingston
|7,402
|75
|Madison
|7,563
|59
|Monroe
|99,510
|574
|Montgomery
|7,353
|66
|Nassau
|228,510
|856
|Niagara
|29,420
|202
|NYC
|1,139,942
|2,389
|Oneida
|33,796
|190
|Onondaga
|60,557
|443
|Ontario
|11,974
|108
|Orange
|62,994
|317
|Orleans
|5,676
|59
|Oswego
|14,513
|104
|Otsego
|5,533
|67
|Putnam
|13,290
|41
|Rensselaer
|17,811
|178
|Rockland
|55,844
|114
|Saratoga
|25,383
|216
|Schenectady
|19,693
|124
|Schoharie
|2,794
|48
|Schuyler
|1,989
|12
|Seneca
|3,360
|49
|St. Lawrence
|13,212
|140
|Steuben
|12,858
|145
|Suffolk
|258,510
|1,102
|Sullivan
|9,830
|74
|Tioga
|6,517
|62
|Tompkins
|7,557
|56
|Ulster
|19,396
|136
|Warren
|7,559
|71
|Washington
|6,913
|72
|Wayne
|10,563
|115
|Westchester
|149,124
|359
|Wyoming
|5,463
|60
|Yates
|2,041
|18
As of Thursday, December 3,, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,673. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Deaths by
County of Residence
|Albany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|4
|Ontario
|2
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|3
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1
As of Thursday, November 3, 28,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,808 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|802,721
|1,479
|721,882
|1,701
|Central New York
|617,652
|766
|563,848
|921
|Finger Lakes
|818,066
|1,421
|747,165
|1,590
|Long Island
|2,018,356
|3,631
|1,790,234
|3,441
|Mid-Hudson
|1,572,781
|3,086
|1,373,599
|2,719
|Mohawk Valley
|310,315
|444
|285,144
|570
|New York City
|7,237,249
|15,303
|6,435,253
|14,370
|North Country
|288,325
|402
|257,093
|354
|Southern Tier
|415,772
|427
|378,727
|545
|Western New York
|898,594
|1,315
|812,388
|1,597
|Statewide
|14,979,831
|28,274
|13,365,333
|27,808
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.