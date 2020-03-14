New York State Department of Corrections suspends visitation at facilities statewide

(WIVB)–The New York State Department of Corrections announced Saturday that visitation at all correctional facilities is suspended until April 11, 2020, due to concerns over coronavirus.
Officials say the department will closely monitor the situation and extend these restrictions as necessary.
The Department’s greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody, and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency. To that end, the Department must swiftly impose restrictions and precautions to prevent additional spread of infectious viral transmission of COVID-19 in both correctional facilities and the community writ large.
The suspension also applies to family reunion programs, but not legal visits. Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact and that option remains available within the facilities.