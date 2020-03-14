New York State Department of Corrections suspends visitation at facilities statewide

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo prisoners stand outside of the federal correctional institution in Englewood, Colo. Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday, March 13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WIVB)–The New York State Department of Corrections announced Saturday that visitation at all correctional facilities is suspended until April 11, 2020, due to concerns over coronavirus.

Officials say the department will closely monitor the situation and extend these restrictions as necessary.

The Department’s greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody, and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency. To that end, the Department must swiftly impose restrictions and precautions to prevent additional spread of infectious viral transmission of COVID-19 in both correctional facilities and the community writ large.

The suspension also applies to family reunion programs, but not legal visits. Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact and that option remains available within the facilities.