New York State Fair bans open outdoor smoking in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair announced on Wednesday, December 29, that it will ban open outdoor smoking in 2022. Only at small, designated outdoor smoking areas will visitors be able to smoke.

Smoking is already prohibited by law inside the Fairgrounds’ buildings and at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert venues. Troy Waffner, Fair Director, said, “Smoking always ranks high on the list of issues fairgoers want us to tackle and the issue was particularly acute this year. We’re pleased to take this action to make the Fair as comfortable and family-friendly as possible for everyone.”

This new policy only covers the Great New York State Fair. Smoking policies for non-Fair events at the fairgrounds will remain the responsibility of individual event promoters.

The Great New York State Fair is scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and will run until Saturday, September 10, 2022.