New York State Fair breaks attendance record

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB)- The New York State Fair shut its gates Monday night, but not before breaking a few records!

The Governor Cuomo announced Monday that more than one million people went to the fair this year. The fair has now broken its attendance record for the fourth straight year.



Those people came from all over the world making the New York State Fair, the third most attended state fair in the country.



The governor also says the fair brings in 100-million-dollars in economic activity each year.