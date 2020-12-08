New York State lawmaker proposes coronavirus vaccination requirement

(WIVB)–A state lawmaker is proposing a COVID vaccine requirement if New Yorkers fail to build up enough immunity to the virus.

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal recently proposed the legislation. She represents New York’s 67th assembly district.

If passed, it wouldn’t trigger an automatic requirement for vaccination. However, it’s based on the response.



If public health officials determine that people aren’t developing sufficient immunity from COVID-19, the department could mandate vaccination if a person is healthy enough to receive it. Under this bill, anyone exempt by a licensed medical professional would not have to be vaccinated.

