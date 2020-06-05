1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County Executive addresses police incident in front of Buffalo City Hall Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State Parks to begin taking camping reservations on Monday

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York will begin accepting campsite reservations on June 8 at 9 a.m.

The earliest a site (tents, trailers, RVs, yurts, cabins and cottages) can be used is June 22.

The state expects reservations to fill up quickly. They can be made by calling 1-800-456-CAMP or going to this site. At the website, camping sites can be found based on location.

People will not be allowed to walk up to a site and camp, so reservations must be made.

Existing camping reservations may also be transferred to the 2021 season. The change fee will be waived for online transactions until June 11.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss