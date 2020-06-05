New York State Parks to begin taking camping reservations on Monday

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York will begin accepting campsite reservations on June 8 at 9 a.m.

The earliest a site (tents, trailers, RVs, yurts, cabins and cottages) can be used is June 22.

The state expects reservations to fill up quickly. They can be made by calling 1-800-456-CAMP or going to this site. At the website, camping sites can be found based on location.

People will not be allowed to walk up to a site and camp, so reservations must be made.

Existing camping reservations may also be transferred to the 2021 season. The change fee will be waived for online transactions until June 11.

