New York State Police issue alert for missing woman with dementia

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are looking for missing woman last seen in the Village of Canastota. They say she has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Cheryl Wilkinson, 77, was last seen at 11:00 Friday morning. Police say she was driving a white 2012 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck with the license plate 94626MB. They believe she is traveling with a large white Great Pyrenees dog.

Police say Wilkinson may have gone to Rochester or Utica.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Canastota Village Police Department at (315) 366-2311.