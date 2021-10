Abducted Spencerport woman found safe, police searching for armed suspect

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport woman who was abducted Tuesday evening has been found safe, New York State Police officials announced Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jessica Northrup was abducted by 52-year-old Paul Collen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spencerport. Police reported Northrup was found safe around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday after she was able to drive herself to a police station around 6 a.m.

Police say Northrup is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital, is expected to fully recover, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Collen remains at large, according to officials, and they say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. Ogden police have advised nearby residents to take shelter.

Collen was driving a white Dodge Journey with license plate: JLT6818. He is described as 5’11’, 210 pounds with blue eyes:

An investigation and search began on Tuesday after officers were alerted of several people who heard a woman screaming for help.

According to Ogden Police Department, the an area of Manitou Road remains closed off while law enforcement officers investigate.

Breaking: The scene at Ogden Parma Town Line Rd and Manitou. Police have shut down the road to Gillette. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mUtJJf6NQM — Carmella Boykin (@CarmellaB_TV) October 20, 2021

State police ask if anyone that has information on this case to call 911 and avoid contact with the vehicle.

