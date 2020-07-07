Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to NY travel advisory
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State Police seize thousands of dollars, arrest 21 individuals for illegal fireworks over the weekend

Around New York State

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–New York State Police say they seized thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks over the holiday weekend and make more than a dozen arrests.

Police say due to the number of complaints from the public, they targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in PA into NY over the July 4th weekend.

As a result of the enforcement period, State Police arrested 21 individuals and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, and additional charges could happen in some cases.

More than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were also seized as a result of the arrests.

Troopers say they were highly visible along state highways, and in the communities they patrol, aggressively enforcing the state’s firework laws.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss