New York State releases Phase Four reopening guidelines for higher education institutions

(WIVB) – Colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions are included in New York State’s Phase Four of opening.

Higher education institutions must develop and submit a plan for reopening and operating for the duration of the public health emergency.

Institutions must also require face coverings to be work anytime that people come within six feet of another person who isn’t a roommate.

Face masks need to be worn in common areas or any situation where social distancing is difficult, like in elevators, traveling around campus, and entering or leaving classrooms.

Institutions have to provide face coverings to employees who directly interact with students or the public at work. They also have to train employees on the use of PPE, and put in place plans to limit the sharing of objects, and clean according to CDC guidelines.

Click here to see the state’s full list of mandatory and recommended guidelines.