New York State reports lowest one-day percentage of positive COVID-19 tests since pandemic started

(WIVB) – On Saturday, New York State had the lower percent of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

Of 65,812 test results across the state on Saturday, 0.78 percent (515 tests) were positive, according to data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region – and we had the lowest one-day positive rate since we started. That’s an incredible achievement, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New York’s progress shows that a data-driven, phased reopening works. We have followed the data since day one, and now we are an example for the rest of the country to follow. But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance.”

In Western New York, 1.6 percent of COVID-19 test results on Saturday were positive.

There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 ICU patients has dropped to 131- the lowest since March 16.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 65,812 tests reported yesterday, 515 were positive (0.78% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 548.



Sadly, there were 7 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4Jp7KaQGwk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 9, 2020

As of Saturday the statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 420,860.

Here’s a breakdown of new cases by WNY county:

County Total positive New positive

Allegany 79 0

Cattaraugus 165 0

Chautauqua 253 0

Erie 8,904 54

Genesee 277 0

Niagara 1,498 4

Orleans 298 0