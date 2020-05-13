New York State Restaurant Association and Liquor Authority team up to distribute 900,000 masks to restaurant workers

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Restaurant Association and Liquor Authority joined forces to distribute 900,000 facemasks to frontline restaurant and delivery workers.

Officials say the masks are part of a shipment from FEMA and HHS to the state as part of an approach to reopen economic activity while continuing to limit the spread of the virus.

Requested facemasks will be distributed over the coming days and weeks and will continue until supplies last, according to the NYSRA.

A distribution event is happening at the Buffalo Bisons’ Sahlen Field today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks are available through Restaurant Depot, Baldor, Sysco, and other businesses working with the NYSRA across the state.

“We’re pleased to partner with the State Liquor Authority to make sure our members, restaurant employees, and delivery workers around the state have access to facemasks,” said Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association. “While we don’t yet know what restaurants will look like when the economy begins to reopen, we’re committed to sanitary practices that would keep our employees and customers safe.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.