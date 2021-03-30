New York State Senate votes to legalize marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Adults in New York State will soon have no worries about purchasing pot as the State Senate voted to legalize marijuana Tuesday.



The bill lets anyone 21 or older purchase marijuana in New York State and also regulates the marijuana industry, putting a 13-percent sales tax on pot sales. That tax revenue will go to education, community grants, and drug treatment.

Recreational marijuana bill passes the Senate. Assembly debating at this hour. https://t.co/xk5CTMV5xq — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 30, 2021





Some state Republicans are speaking out against this bill. Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt says this is a “deeply flawed piece of legislation that will hurt the health and safety of New Yorkers.”



State Senator Patrick Gallivan of Elma doesn’t believe the bill addresses impaired driving and safety in the workplace and says that the state is now sending a mixed message about smoking and drug use.

Meanwhile, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has been pushing the bill.

The Buffalo Democrat says it will “create economic and research opportunities, jobs across the state, and a safe and reliable product.”

The legislation is now in the State Assembly where it is expected to pass. Once it passes, the bill goes on to the governor to be signed into law.