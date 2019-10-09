New York state suing International Joint Commission over Lake Ontario water levels

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (via WROC) — New York State is suing the International Joint Commission for negligence regarding its regulation of Lake Ontario’s water levels.

The announcement was made Wednesday in Rochester, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined by other state and local officials.

The IJC is a Canadian-American joint committee that is in charge of regulating water outflows and levels on Lake Ontario. The IJC has come under fire in recent years as Ontario has seen historically high water levels in 2017 and in 2019.

“The IJC’s job is to manage the lake level, and they have failed to manage the lake level. Period,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

State Sen. Robert Ortt, whose 62nd District contains affected shoreline in Niagara County, said it was “long overdue.”

Ortt said the lawsuit will “seek financial compensation for the residents, localities, and businesses along the lake’s shores.”