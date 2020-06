(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says the state will get tougher on bars and restaurants that aren’t following the rules for reopening.

He announced today the State Liquor Authority will now be able to immediately revoke the liquor license of businesses violating the guidelines.

The governor says the state will also shut down businesses breaking these rules.

The governor is also signing an executive order which makes bars responsible for their sidewalks.

He says the SLA will enforce that as well.