1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 322 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State to open boatyards and marinas for personal use

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boats_411185

(WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that along with New Jersey and Connecticut, New York State marinas and boatyards will open for personal use as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed.

 “Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyard,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Chartered services or rentals are still restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurant activity is still limited to take-out or delivery only.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss