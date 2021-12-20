New York State to receive more at-home COVID tests for students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is an increased demand for COVID testing. Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State will be receiving 10 million additional at-home tests, half of which will be here before the New Year.

Two million of those tests will be going to school districts.

“We are keeping our schools open,” said Hochul. “Let me repeat that. We are keeping schools open.”

The governor said each child will be sent home with two test kits in their backpack.

“We want to make sure that as kids come back in January, that we are keeping them in school,” explained Kathryn Garcia, Director of State Operations. “Another million tests will be going to the county emergency managers. In addition, we are going to send 1.6 million tests to NYC.”

State vaccine sites will receive 400,000 tests as well. Governor Hochul’s administration is calling on the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act, to get more at-home COVID tests manufactured.

“We’re bringing online a testing portal. Where New Yorkers can order at-home PCR tests. They will be mailed overnight mail. You swab yourself, you put them back in the prepaid envelope. And you get your results within 48 hours,” explained Jackie Bray, Acting Commissioner for New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

More information on the portal will become available in the upcoming days.

When it comes to at-home tests, the state recommends using ones that are CDC or FDA approved for the best accuracy.