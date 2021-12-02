New York to receive over $428M in water infrastructure funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is slated to receive $428,072,000 in 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding, provided through EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, will work to upgrade New York’s aging water infrastructure and address challenges such as lead and PFAS contamination.

In a letter sent to Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan urged New York to address environmental burdens in historically underserved communities across the state.

“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” said Regan. “As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

EPA said it will allocate $7.4 billion to states for 2022, with nearly half of the funding available as grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in water infrastructure in underserved communities.

This allocation is the first of five years of nearly $44 billion in dedicated SRF funding that states will receive through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.