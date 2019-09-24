New Yorkers can fish for free this Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, people all across western New York can fish for free.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the free fishing day in recognition of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which takes place on September 28 this year.

New York residents can fish without a license in any of the state’s 7,500 lakes and ponds, or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams during the day.

“Fishing and hunting are longstanding traditions in New York, with some of the best opportunities anywhere, and our state’s active sporting community is a very important partner in ongoing conservation efforts,” Cuomo said. “This Saturday, I encourage new and experienced anglers and hunters to get out and enjoy nature with family and friends by partaking in some of the events being held or enjoying time afield.”