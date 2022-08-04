ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is making it easier for residents that identify as non-binary to choose “X” as their driver’s license gender marker.

Governor Hochul announced Thursday the launch of an online portal for New Yorkers to change their gender marker on an NYS driver’s license, learner’s permit or non-driver ID.

The Empire State started allowing “X” to be put on state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards in late June, in accordance with the State’s Gender Recognition Act. It’s all in an effort to break down barriers for non-binary and transgender residents.

“I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community,” Governor Hochul said. “In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression. My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging.”

To access the new DMV portal, click here.