LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — A Siena poll on Monday gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul’s latest policy proposals. Earlier this month, the governor gave her State of the State address, laying out her top priorities for the coming year. According to the poll, many of those proposals have bipartisan support.

85% of all voters surveyed agreed with the governor’s promise not to raise state income taxes. Just over three-quarters supported tying the minimum wage to inflation.

The most unpopular proposal was the idea to allow SUNY to increase tuition. 62% of voters disagreed.

The poll found while a majority of voters believe Hochul will make progress this year on her goal of creating more jobs, a larger majority think she will not make progress on making New York more affordable. Some voters think the governor will not make progress in making the state safer or fixing its mental health system.

Voters were closely divided on whether they thought she will make progress on creating 800,000 new homes.

Despite the mixed bag of reactions, Hochul is starting 2023 with her best job approval rating to date—56%—pollsters said. That is up from 49% last month.