New Yorkers to begin receiving additional $300 unemployment benefits next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New Yorkers will begin to receive extended federal unemployment benefits during the first week of 2021.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that unemployed New Yorkers will begin to receive their extended and expanded federal unemployment benefit next week. Governor Cuomo stated that this will mark the first week that these benefits can be paid under federal law.

According to the Governors Office, these benefits will be made available through extended unemployment programs enacted by the U.S. government. These include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation which provides unemployed New Yorkers with an additional $300 weekly payment.

The Governor’s Office detailed each program. Specifics include the following

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Up to 75 weeks of PUA benefits Extended from the week ending January 3, 2021 through March 14, 2021 Documentation will be required starting January 31, 2021

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Up to 24 weeks of PEUC Program extended through March 14, 2021

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation FPUC benefits to resume the week ending January 3, 2021 Benefits to last for eleven weeks Additional $300 weekly payment Benefits will not be backdated and can only be provide starting the week ending January 3, 2021



Governor Cuomo commented on the announcement of these benefits.

“This pandemic has created an unprecedented economic crisis, and New Yorkers have waited in uncertainty for far too long. I have repeatedly called on the federal government to do the right thing by renewing critical benefits to support millions of unemployed families through to the end of this pandemic – and now that Washington has finally acted, New York is immediately delivering those funds,” stated Governor Cuomo. ” In the spring, New York led the nation in implementing federal unemployment programs, and this winter we will once again act swiftly to get money in the hands of New Yorkers who need it most.”

These unemployment benefits have been extended by the federal government for an additional eleven weeks; through March, 14, 2021. Those New Yorkers currently receiving unemployment benefits are not required to call the Department of Labor to receive extended benefits.