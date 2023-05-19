The Social Security Administration has released its list of the top baby names from 2022. (Getty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might have seen the annual list of the most popular baby names in the country for 2022, but how about right here in New York?

This data comes from the Social Security Administration. The top two names for boys and girls are the same as the national list, but when it comes to New Yorkers, the list changes further down the line.

Top 10 Boy Names (New York)

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob Oliver Ethan Michael David Benjamin

Top 10 Girl Names (New York)

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Charlotte Isabella Ava Amelia Luna Leah

Nationally, William is the sixth most popular boy name for the year 2022, but it didn’t make New York’s top 10, instead placing 29th. Theodore, Henry and James ranked 10th, 7th and 4th respectively but didn’t make New York’s top 10 either. Instead, they were ranked 14th and 18th and 12th.

Looking at girl names, the national and New York top 10 lists mostly have the same names, albeit in a different order.

The only national top 10 name missing from New York’s girl name list is Evelyn. Ranked 21st in New York, the name that’s there instead is Leah, which ranked 10th in New York.

But in the battle of top boy and girl names Liam and Olivia, in New York, Liam wins with 1,453 new babies bearing that name, whereas there were 919 named Olivia.

In the Empire State, Olivia has held the title of most popular girl’s name since 2019, but Liam has held the top spot for boys consistently since 2015.