Niskayuna High School choral groups bring back “Caroling for Cash” tradition

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, students from Niskayuna High School choirs brought the sounds of the season to the community with the return of their “Caroling for Cash” event. Students from Niskayuna High School select choirs Bel Canto Voices and Studio Singers shared festive melodies and sounds of the season that rang throughout the Niskayuna community.

The group made stops at Niskayuna Town Hall, Rexford Fire Department, Iroquois Middle School and Van Antwerp Middle School. The event ended with a small celebration at Union Café.

Prior to the pandemic, Caroling for Cash was an annual event in which student vocal groups strolled old Niskayuna singing festive songs. Performing at select locations this year was designed to promote health and safety.

By the end of the event, the group had raised $600 to benefit Niskayuna Friends of Music. The non-profit volunteer organization has been supporting music education and performance in Niskayuna schools since 1961.