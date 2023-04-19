FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Alleged shooter Kevin Monahan, 65, was remanded to the custody of Washington County Sheriff without bail. Family and friends of Kaylin Gillis heaved a sigh of relief in the courtroom.

“I have the utmost confidence that the justice system will prevail. Kaylin deserves justice,” said her father, Andrew Gillis. “I hope he dies in jail.”

Andrew Gillis

Monahan’s lawyer argued that his client, with more than 30 years as a resident, is tied to the community and not a flight risk. The district attorney, however, said that he’s known as impulsive and could be motivated to flee due to media scrutiny.

The DA added that other charges could be filed, including for the attempted murders of others in the driveway that night. Monahan’s lawyer said that shouldn’t be considered at this time.