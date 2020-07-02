Closings
No decision yet on whether schools will reopen this fall

Around New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s still not clear whether or not schools will reopen this fall, as Gov. Cuomo says it would be premature to make a decision at this time.

The Governor’s communications director, Dani Lever, released a statement on the matter Thursday afternoon.

“The state law governing schools and business closings or openings has been in effect since the pandemic first started and all such decisions are made by state government and not local government. Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials – but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.

“The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the ‘new normal’ in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.

“We value the opinion of local politicians and the state’s 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many.”

Dani Lever, communications director for Gov. Cuomo

New York continues to move forward in the fight against the coronavirus, with only 1.25 percent of Wednesday’s 69,945 COVID-19 tests showing up positive. That’s 875 cases.

In western New York, the percentage of positive tests was one percent, while the Finger Lakes showed a positive rate of 1.5 percent.

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
New York City1.00%1.10%1.30%
Capital Region0.30%1.00%1.20%
Central New York1.40%1.40%1.60%
Finger Lakes1.00%1.50%1.50%
Long Island1.10%1.10%1.10%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.80%1.10%
Mohawk Valley0.90%1.40%2.10%
North Country0.00%0.40%0.40%
Southern Tier0.40%0.70%0.50%
Western New York1.30%1.30%1.00%

“Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.”

Here’s the breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 statistics for New York.

  • Patient Hospitalization – 878 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 96 (+25)
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 209 (-17)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 129 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 70,698 (+108)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 24,877

At this point in the pandemic, 394,954 New Yorkers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday’s new cases were found in 41 counties.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,12513
Allegany621
Broome7297
Cattaraugus1241
Cayuga1190
Chautauqua1270
Chemung1440
Chenango1482
Clinton1010
Columbia4726
Cortland470
Delaware910
Dutchess4,22512
Erie7,37033
Essex420
Franklin321
Fulton2603
Genesee2380
Greene2600
Hamilton60
Herkimer1642
Jefferson902
Lewis300
Livingston1300
Madison3592
Monroe3,83353
Montgomery1191
Nassau41,91057
Niagara1,24811
NYC215,902427
Oneida1,67230
Onondaga2,89734
Ontario2683
Orange10,74414
Orleans2821
Oswego2065
Otsego840
Putnam1,3323
Rensselaer5561
Rockland13,61210
Saratoga5555
Schenectady81611
Schoharie580
Schuyler130
Seneca700
St. Lawrence2201
Steuben2680
Suffolk41,49164
Sullivan1,4531
Tioga1430
Tompkins1781
Ulster17908
Warren2641
Washington2460
Wayne1762
Westchester34,91246
Wyoming950
Yates460

