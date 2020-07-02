No decision yet on whether schools will reopen this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s still not clear whether or not schools will reopen this fall, as Gov. Cuomo says it would be premature to make a decision at this time.
The Governor’s communications director, Dani Lever, released a statement on the matter Thursday afternoon.
“The state law governing schools and business closings or openings has been in effect since the pandemic first started and all such decisions are made by state government and not local government. Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials – but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.
“The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the ‘new normal’ in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.
“We value the opinion of local politicians and the state’s 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many.”Dani Lever, communications director for Gov. Cuomo
New York continues to move forward in the fight against the coronavirus, with only 1.25 percent of Wednesday’s 69,945 COVID-19 tests showing up positive. That’s 875 cases.
In western New York, the percentage of positive tests was one percent, while the Finger Lakes showed a positive rate of 1.5 percent.
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|New York City
|1.00%
|1.10%
|1.30%
|Capital Region
|0.30%
|1.00%
|1.20%
|Central New York
|1.40%
|1.40%
|1.60%
|Finger Lakes
|1.00%
|1.50%
|1.50%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.10%
|Hudson Valley
|1.00%
|0.80%
|1.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.90%
|1.40%
|2.10%
|North Country
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.40%
|Southern Tier
|0.40%
|0.70%
|0.50%
|Western New York
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.00%
“Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.”
Here’s the breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 statistics for New York.
- Patient Hospitalization – 878 (-1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 96 (+25)
- Hospital Counties – 29
- Number ICU – 209 (-17)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 129 (-10)
- Total Discharges – 70,698 (+108)
- Deaths – 10
- Total Deaths – 24,877
At this point in the pandemic, 394,954 New Yorkers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wednesday’s new cases were found in 41 counties.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,125
|13
|Allegany
|62
|1
|Broome
|729
|7
|Cattaraugus
|124
|1
|Cayuga
|119
|0
|Chautauqua
|127
|0
|Chemung
|144
|0
|Chenango
|148
|2
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|472
|6
|Cortland
|47
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,225
|12
|Erie
|7,370
|33
|Essex
|42
|0
|Franklin
|32
|1
|Fulton
|260
|3
|Genesee
|238
|0
|Greene
|260
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|164
|2
|Jefferson
|90
|2
|Lewis
|30
|0
|Livingston
|130
|0
|Madison
|359
|2
|Monroe
|3,833
|53
|Montgomery
|119
|1
|Nassau
|41,910
|57
|Niagara
|1,248
|11
|NYC
|215,902
|427
|Oneida
|1,672
|30
|Onondaga
|2,897
|34
|Ontario
|268
|3
|Orange
|10,744
|14
|Orleans
|282
|1
|Oswego
|206
|5
|Otsego
|84
|0
|Putnam
|1,332
|3
|Rensselaer
|556
|1
|Rockland
|13,612
|10
|Saratoga
|555
|5
|Schenectady
|816
|11
|Schoharie
|58
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|70
|0
|St. Lawrence
|220
|1
|Steuben
|268
|0
|Suffolk
|41,491
|64
|Sullivan
|1,453
|1
|Tioga
|143
|0
|Tompkins
|178
|1
|Ulster
|1790
|8
|Warren
|264
|1
|Washington
|246
|0
|Wayne
|176
|2
|Westchester
|34,912
|46
|Wyoming
|95
|0
|Yates
|46
|0
