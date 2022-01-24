No relief at the pumps as NY’s average gas price hits $3.50 per gallon

(WIVB) — Gas prices are up once again, according to AAA’s latest update.
Both the national and New York averages increased by two cents.
- U.S. average: $3.33/gallon ($2.40 in 2021)
- NYS average: $3.50/gallon ($2.49 in 2021)
Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.43 (down one cent from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.45 (up one cent from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.50 (up one cent from last week)
- Rome – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.47 (up one cent from last week)
- Watertown – $3.52 (up two cents from last week)
“The small increase still puts gas demand in a typical range for the winter driving season,” AAA says. “Typically, pump prices decline in January due to low gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
