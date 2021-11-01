Not a huge change this week, but gas prices keep moving up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s gas price changes aren’t as drastic as last week’s, but they’re still up again.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of gas is up one cent, while the New York average is up by two.

U.S. average – $3.40/gallon ($2.13 in 2020)

NYS average – $3.55/gallon ($2.23 in 2020)

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.46 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (up two cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.51 (up one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.52 (up two cents from last week)

Rome – $3.54 (up three cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.50 (up two cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.55 (up three cents since last week)

“Gas prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel,” AAA says. “This morning, oil prices are $82 to $83 per barrel, which is a tad lower than one week ago.”