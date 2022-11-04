NEW YORK (WWTI) – November 11 will be a Free Fishing Day in New York State, according to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

On Veterans Day, anyone can fish in New York State without a fishing license. Freshwater fishing regulations, as detailed on the DEC website, are still in effect.

DEC suggests the following ideas for free fishing days:

  • Try fishing for the first time;
  • Haven’t fished in a while? Remember the joy of catching a fish again;
  • Become an ambassador for the sport and take a friend fishing for the first time;
  • Invite a friend to New York to fish;
  • Take a spouse or significant other fishing; and
  • Take the family fishing…and don’t forget the grandparents.

For fishing any other day, licensing information can be found on DEC’s website.