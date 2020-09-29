NTSB: NYS DOT, DMV, NYSP had sufficient evidence to prevent Schoharie Limousine tragedy

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) met on Tuesday to vote on findings and probable cause of the crash in the final draft of the Schoharie Limousine tragedy that resulted in the death of 20 people. The board found violations were made by Prestige Limousine, The New York State Department of Transportation, The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, and New York State Police.

The NTSB found the State Agencies and State Police had sufficient evidence to stop the company from operating prior to the crash but failed to take action. The board members also pointed out the lack of cooperation by the State of New York complicated and elongated the investigation.

A summary of the crash was provided by NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt during opening statements. He said the crash happened when the limousine was at the end of a 1.8-mile stretch of downhill road reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

The limousine then crashed into an unoccupied SUV where it struck and killed two nearby pedestrians upon impact. The limo crashed into a ravine and struck an embankment and several trees.

Twenty people died as a result of the crash: the driver, 17 passengers, and two pedestrians.

As a result of the investigation, the NTSB found there was an inadequate brake system in place. In a presentation, staff members said the brake line was crimped and could have restricted the amount of fluid able to flow through to the right rear brake. Parts of the line were coated in brake fluid, which indicated a leak.

Staff members said if the brakes in the limousine were adequate, the operator of the limousine might have been able to prevent the crash by stopping at the bottom of the hill.

Sumwalt asked the staff members to present the speed the vehicle was operating at before the crash. The crash data calculated a range of speeds between about 101 miles an hour and 118 miles-per-hour as it went downhill. The speed after it hit the SUV was decreased to about eighty miles an hour.

The National Transportation Safety Board is saying the local authorities are to blame for the crash, evidence shows the limousine company had several violations that should have kept the company from being in service.

The company failed to pass several inspections, some statistics provided by the NTSB say that the out of service rate for the Prestige Limousine company was 80% compared to the National average of 6.2 percent, that means the company that caused the crashed had an out of service rate 13 times greater than the national average.

Additionally, the out of service rate for the drivers was 100%, compared to the National Average of 4.2%. That means that out of service rate for drivers was 25 times that of the national average.

The crash has sparked national and state legislation for limo reforms. There is also a criminal investigation underway which led to charges for Nauman Hussain who is the operator of Prestige Limo.

The public docket for the report was released last month and once the meeting is over and the board votes on recommendations a final report will be made available to the public. The report on the crash is expected to be finalized in a few weeks.

This story is developing, more information will be added as it is presented.