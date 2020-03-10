Number of NY coronavirus cases rises to 173

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The amount of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York continues to rise, with a new peak of 173 cases, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Still, none of these cases are in western New York. That being said, more than 100 people in Erie County have been quarantined, along with seven in Niagara County.

“This is basically pneumonia,” Cuomo said. “When is pneumonia dangerous? When you have an underlying illness.”

The Governor downplayed the fears many have had over the coronavirus, noting the amount of recoveries versus deaths around the world.

