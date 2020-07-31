NY AG announces funding to help homeowners struggling with foreclosure

In this June 11, 2019 file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that $10 million in grant funding would be part of $20 million allocated to help homeowners struggling with foreclosure.

Through the Homeowner Protection Program, homeowners are connected with qualified mortgage assistance relief services across the state. A network of more than 80 housing counselors and legal service organizations will be supported with the funding.

James’ office says more than 170,000 homeowners asked for a forbearance on their payments in the first quarter of the year. Around 7,000 were filed in the last quarter of 2019.

“Owning a home is a staple of the American Dream,” James said. “During these uncertain times, the need for assistance and guidance to get homeowners back on track is evident and urgent. My office is committed to protecting homeownership and ensuring that all New Yorkers have a safe and decent home.”

Learn more about the Homeowner Protection Program here.

