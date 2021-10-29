NY AG Letitia James announces she’s running for Governor

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James has made it official. She’s running for Governor.

Like current Governor Kathy Hochul, James is a Democrat. Hochul is looking to stay in the position for a full term when her current term, which began with the departure of Andrew Cuomo, comes to an end.

James made her announcement on Friday afternoon. On Twitter, she wrote that she’s running because she has the “experience, vision and courage to take on the powerful.”

MORE | AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor

“As I’ve traveled all around New York state, I have witnessed too many working families struggling to make ends meet, and it’s clear that the status quo just won’t do,” James said.

Related Content AG James secures $4.4 million in refunds for those who bought tickets to events canceled by COVID

Currently, James is serving as New York’s 67th Attorney General. Her office’s investigation of the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation earlier this year.

MORE | The rise and fall of Governor Cuomo

The first woman to be elected Attorney General in New York, James previously served as Public Advocate for the City of New York and representative of the 35th Council District in Brooklyn in the New York City Council — the latter being a position she held for 10 years.

James’ education as an attorney took place at Lehman College, the Howard University School of Law and Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

If elected Governor, James would be the first Black woman to hold the position in United States history.