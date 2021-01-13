NY AG planning to take legal action against New York State Capitol rioters

Members of the DC National Guard are deployed outside of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. – Trump supporters remain outside, defying a 6.00 pm (2300 GMT) curfew imposed across the city by Mayor Muriel Bowser. Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Legal action is being taken against New York State Capitol rioters.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she plans to take legal action against individuals who are considering riots at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York and at state Capitols across the nation through January 20, 2021.

AG James shared that she is working with law enforcement on the state level to monitor threats that are reported to NYS and plans to take legal action against any rioters.

Attorney General James released the following statement.