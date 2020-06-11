NY AG to hold public hearing on interactions with police during protests

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attorney General Letitia James will hold a public hearing via video next week.

The hearing will allow people to discuss their interactions with police during recent protests.

People are asked to provide written testimony related to James’ investigation, and some may be able to give an oral testimony, if scheduling time allows.

To become eligible for oral testimony, a written testimony must be submitted online before Monday at 5 p.m.

James’ office will review all testimony, which is subject to public disclosure. Non-public complaints can be submitted here.

The hearing, which is set to take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m., can be viewed here.

